Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 11,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21.

