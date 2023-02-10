Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,048.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $313,122,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after buying an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after buying an additional 1,062,511 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 39,661.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 700,017 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

