Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 4.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $58,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 205,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,078. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

