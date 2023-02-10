CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 4,004,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

