Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.50% of Osiris Acquisition worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSI remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. Osiris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Osiris Acquisition Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

