Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 135,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

