Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Vision worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 132,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,716. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

