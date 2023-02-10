Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 286,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

