Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,542,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,321,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $278.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

