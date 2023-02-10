Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 109,690 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 84,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.