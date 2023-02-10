Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Sigma Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,812,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 121,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

