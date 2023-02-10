Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $83,756,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 26.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,573,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 11.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Shares of WFG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. 46,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

