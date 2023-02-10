Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $213.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.