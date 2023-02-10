Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,919 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

