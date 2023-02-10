Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 6,940 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Price Performance

SR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

