Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,768 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 465,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 77,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

