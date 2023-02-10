Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Further Reading

