Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,482 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,445,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

