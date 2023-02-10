Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $83.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

