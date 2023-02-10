Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.21 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

