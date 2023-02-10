Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
CMLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.21 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
