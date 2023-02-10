CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

