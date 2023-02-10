CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCI opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

