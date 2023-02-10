CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 125,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

