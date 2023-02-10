CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 125,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
