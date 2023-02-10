CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 52,000 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$112.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CWC Energy Services news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,515,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,163,802.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,023.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

