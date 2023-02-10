CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $411.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

