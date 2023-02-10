CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.87.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,958. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

