CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.
CyberArk Software stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,958. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05.
Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.87.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
