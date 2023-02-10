Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 123,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

