Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $256.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

