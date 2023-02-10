Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.95.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

