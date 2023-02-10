DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $10,178.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00420594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.