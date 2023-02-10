Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €48.21 ($51.84) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.74.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.