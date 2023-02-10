Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $49.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $3,609,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 50,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.