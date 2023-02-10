DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.