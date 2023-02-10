Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.21 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00020419 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $153,299.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,842.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00422189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00096110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00718860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00584686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,275,694 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

