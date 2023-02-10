Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $116.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.