Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 4,400” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,097.50 ($49.25).

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,125 ($49.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,041.63. The company has a market capitalization of £104.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,115.38. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

