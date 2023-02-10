DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
