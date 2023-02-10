Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

DFFN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

