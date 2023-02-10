Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DFFN stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

