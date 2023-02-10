Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DFFN stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
