DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $39.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

