Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

DFS opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

