Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of D opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

