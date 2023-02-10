Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

