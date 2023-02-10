DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,921 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 4.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.31% of DoorDash worth $59,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.