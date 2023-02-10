Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

DORM opened at $94.42 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $263,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

