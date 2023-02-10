DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE DRD opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

