DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
DRDGOLD Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE DRD opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
