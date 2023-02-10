Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,451. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $380,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $352,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $339,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

