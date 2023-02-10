EAC (EAC) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, EAC has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $3,889.95 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00430194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01091268 USD and is down -16.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,029.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

