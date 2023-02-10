Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU opened at $53.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.